Coffee gets you going in the morning and a cold drink in a short glass with ice cubes around it, keeping it cold in your hand, keep you moving at nighttime. What better way to represent that movement than have it front and center on your T-shirt? There isn't. That's why we made this. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Crew Neck Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's AM to PM Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Small, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear