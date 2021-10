If you're on a search for a great sweatshirt to keep you warm and comfortable, you have found it with our Jerzees pullover hoodie. This great hoodie is ideal for everyday layering, has an adjustable drawcord, and a front pouch pocket. The ribbed cuffs and waistband that have great stretch and recovery, so they won’t lose their shape. This hooded pullover is pill-resistant and stays soft and durable, wash after wash.