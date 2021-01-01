Champion Men's Athletics Classic Jersey Tee, Tie-Dye Script Logo Oxford Grey S

CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN TEE WITH A TIE-DYE TWIST Americana Tee reps the red, white and blue in tie-dye for patriotic vibes anytime. Men's Classic Jersey Tee layers well, yet is hefty enough to wear solo. We use ring spun cotton for a softer feel and a higher stitch count for durability. Comes standard with a men's unisex fit, that's made to fit everyone. The details count with reinforced shoulder seams and soft back neck tape for no distractions. Eco-friendly tee is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2-5 times less water.