SHORTS UP FOR ANYTHING IN OUR BESTSELLING FLEECE Midweight Powerblend Shorts let you enjoy sweatpant comfort in warm weather or any time the action heats up. The soft, cotton blend creates a fleece with less shrinkage and pilling. Shorts are responsibly made with up to 10% recycled fibers, so they're easier on the environment. And the all-over Champion script logos add to the fun.