The North Face Men's Bearinda Pullover Hoodie, Small, Burnt Olive Green

Show off a “beary” cool and laid-back look in The North Face® Men's Bearinda Pullover Hoodie. Displaying a bear graphic on the center chest, this pullover will be your favorite companion in the wilderness because of its two-piece hood with drawcord for coverage, center kangaroo pouch pocket that is great for traveling and a cozy cotton blend fabric that will keep you warm all season long. Fit Men’s pullover hoodie Standard fit Two-piece hooded neckline with drawcord High point shoulder 28.5" Additional Details Solid rib fabric is 485 g/m² 85% cotton, 9.5% polyester, 5% elastane Designed for a mountain lifestyle Convenient center kangaroo hand pocket Set-in sleeves Rib on cuffs and hem Embellishment technique: no-hand, water-based, screen-printed graphic on center chest and left sleeve Select discounted colors are past season