Simms Men's Big Sky Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt, Small, Admiral Blue

Fit & Design Regular fit long sleeve shirt Collared design promotes a professional look Button down offers adjustable fit with a classic feel Montana inspired western look promotes the tradition of their trout-rich waters Vented mesh-lined back panel offers optimal breathability Accessory loop in right chest pocket added for fishing essentials Storage for sunglasses in left chest pocket delivers convenience Technology Moisture wicking fabrics that aid in keeping you dry and comfortable Features UPF 50 sun protection helping you fight against harmful rays Additional Details Sizes runs smaller in this style Machine wash and dry