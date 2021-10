Fruit of the Loom Select Breathable Performance Boxer Briefs are designed to be the perfect fit for any occasion. They feature micro-mesh fabric that promotes air flow and provides odor protection, making them perfect for a long run or the gym. Moisture wicking technology distributes sweat away from the skin, keeping you cool and dry throughout the day. Color: Colors May Vary. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.