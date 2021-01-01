From blue&cream

Men's Blue&Cream Cashmere Modified V-neck Sweater in Salt 'n Pepper, Size Small

$135.00 on sale
($450.00 save 70%)
In stock
Description

This lightweight cashmere modified v-neck from Blue&Cream is the optimal sweater for a quick touch of casual luxury to any outfit. This nonchalant but edgy answer to comfort is made of 100% tissue thin pure cashmere. Featured here in a Salt N Pepper color, this sweater is optimal with dark denim and boots for a casual look. - Color: Salt 'N Pepper- 100% Cashmere - Made in USA - Dry clean only *Model is 6'1 wearing size small | Men's Blue&Cream Cashmere Modified V-neck Sweater in Salt 'n Pepper, Size Small

