Fruit Of The Loom Men's Classic Briefs 15pk – White S

Fruit of the Loom men's classic white briefs offer secure all day support with full coverage. Each pair wicks moisture to keep you feeling fresh all day. The comfortable, soft waistband will not bind or pinch your skin allowing for ease of movement. The comfortable full cut provides pinch free leg openings with secured support. These 100percent cotton Fruit of the Loom white briefs have a tag-free waistband that is soft against your skin for all day comfort. With 15 briefs in each pack you can restock your entire drawer. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.