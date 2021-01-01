Champion Men's Classic Jersey 2.0 T-Shirt, Small, White

The Champion® Men’s Classic Jersey 2.0 T-Shirt works perfectly as your ideal fitness or casual basic. Woven fabric offers an incredibly soft feel next to your skin, while a lightweight design ensures breathable comfort. The crewneck delivers a classic fit and added mobility. Champion logo sleeve and chest graphics finish the look with a touch of athletic style. Experience quality performance in the Champion® Classic Jersey 2.0 T-Shirt. FEATURES: Athletic fit t-shirt Ringspun fabric delivers a soft, comfortable feel Lightweight construction brings breathability and coolness Crewneck cut offers a movable and traditional fit Champion® logo chest and sleeve graphics