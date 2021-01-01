Hot Chillys Men's Clima-Tek Crewneck Top, Small, Black

Fit & Design: Relaxed fit for casual or performance wear Midweight base layer design for ultimate comfort and warmth Hot Chillys® reflective logo on left sleeve Crewneck design provides a nonrestrictive fit Technology: Moisture Transfer Fibers move moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Built-in 4-way stretch allows for full range of movement in every direction Activated carbon enhances thermal regulation and odor blocking properties UPF 30 protection blocks the sun’s harmful rays