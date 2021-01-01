Under Armour Men's ColdGear Fitted Mock Long Sleeve Shirt, Small, Charcoal L Heather/Black

Fit & Design: Fitted long sleeve shirt for versatile wear Ergonomic design keeps seams off of high abrasion areas Mock neck construction for added coverage & warmth Dropped, shaped hem Dual-layer fabric with an ultra-warm, brushed interior & a smooth, fast-drying exterior Stretch-mesh panels on back and under arms for breathability 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Technology Material wicks sweat & dries really fast Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Additional Details Machine wash cold with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed Do not iron, dry clean, or use softeners