Sophisticated yet sporty hybrid vest topped with rib-knit trim and a suede finish. Baseball collar Sleeveless Zip front Waist zip pockets Ribbed trim Leather/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND This Italian-made line, available only at Saks, offers a complete wardrobe in a classic fit. Standouts include tailored suiting, casual off. Selloff Men's - S/o M Outerwear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Taupe. Size: S.