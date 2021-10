Become the king of the court in the Prince® Men’s Color Block Tennis Polo. You’ll conquer every challenger in comfort and style, thanks to features like Hydro-Dri® technology to wick moisture away and UPF 30+ to block harmful UV rays. Technology: Hydro-Dri® technology to quickly evaporate sweat UPF 30+ fabric to prevent sunburn Design Details: 3-button placket and collar for a court-ready look Color blocked shoulders to provide stylish flair Lightweight construction for comfort Style: MPT11027