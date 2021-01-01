VRST Men's Core Novelty T-Shirt, Small, Gray

Level up your workout and daily routine with the VRST™ Men’s Core Novelty T-Shirt. This t-shirt is made of comfortable polyester jersey fabric and features moisture-wicking and anti-odor technologies to keep you feeling dry and fresh throughout the day. Fit & Design: Short sleeve tee with relaxed fit through body and sleeves Crewneck collar provides a nonrestrictive fit VRST™ heatseal logo Technology: Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Anti-odor technology helps to keep you and your clothing fresh