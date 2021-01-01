Jockey Generation Men's Cotton Blend 3pk Boxer Briefs - Purple/Gray/Blue S

Make some room in your top drawer for the Jockey Generation™ StayNew Cotton Blend boxer briefs. Built to look and feel good, day in and day out, it’s the pair you’ll reach for every day. The cotton blend fabric offers a soft feel and lasting comfort. Upgraded with StayNew technology, which reduces pilling and fading, this underwear will look and feel new, wash after wash. Plus, Staycool+ technology helps wick moisture away from your skin to keep you cool and dry all day long. The stay-put leg design helps prevent ride up, while a functional fly offers built-in comfort and support. Like every Jockey Generation™ product, the StayNew Cotton Blend boxer brief is 100percent guaranteed for comfort, fit and quality. Feels Good + Does Good Introducing Jockey Generation™, new and only at Target. This line of elevated essentials was thoughtfully crafted to deliver effortless style, quality for life and innovative solutions that promise everyday comfort for everyone in your family. When you buy any Jockey Generation™ product, a portion of your purchase price* up to a total of $500,000 per year will be donated to the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together forever. Find out more at JockeyBeingFamily website. *For any Jockey Generation™ product purchased at Target only, Jockey will donate one-half of a percent of the purchase price excluding sales tax up to a total of $500,000 per calendar year to Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase not tax deductible. Color: Purple/Gray/Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.