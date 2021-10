Fit & Design: The Huk Pursuit Long Sleeve is packed with Huk Performance Technology to handle the elements on the water This lightweight crew neck shirt is an ideal layer on cooler days and perfectly worn by itself when it's hot superior breathability Pursuit shirt is a must-have for any angler’s arsenal Logo on front chest and back Technology: With +UPF 30 to block UVA and UVB rays for all-day sun protection, stain-resistant, and anti-microbial treatments