Men's Nintendo Donkey Kong Pajama Pants - Green S

Bring an end to a long and tiring day in the comfort of Donkey Kong Pajama Pants from Nintendo. Made from 100percent cotton, these men's pajama pants ensure you stay comfy all night in bed, and they're designed with a full elastic waistband to let you find a secure fit. Plus, the two side pockets allow you to stash your small essentials as you head to bed. Adorned with allover patch-like prints of Donkey Kong, bananas and tropics on a green background, they add a quirky feel to your nighttime look. Mix and match them with your choice of tanks, tees or sleep shirts to create versatile sleepwear options. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Fictitious Character.