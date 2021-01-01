Nike Men's Dri-FIT ADV Techknit Ultra Running Tank Top, Small, Citron Pulse

Fit & Design: Comfortable knit fabric has a soft and smooth feel Open-hole knit fabric in high-heat zones at the chest and upper back help keep you cool Designed with reduced seams so you can move freely Reflective elements Knit structure forms the iconic Nike® chevron at the front Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable Built for the ultimate in performance and breathability, this top was created using runner-informed data Additional Details: Made with 100% recycled polyester fibers Machine wash Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)