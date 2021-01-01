Nunn Bush Men Dylan Moc Toe Slip On Loafer with KORE Comfort Walking Technology, Cognac, 11.5

CLASSIC STYLE: Made with premium leather uppers with subtle burnished details (cognac only) and classic slip on detailing give the Dylan a refined look that looks great either dressed up with suits and dress pants or dressed down with jeans and chinos. COMFORT: Fully padded breathable Suedetec sock lining with anatomically designed gel pad with Memory Foam designed to absorb the impact of each step and provide cushioning for all day comfort. PERFECT FIT: Easy on and easy off double gore elastic opening. Available in medium width and wide width for the perfect fit. OUTSOLE: KORE Outsole provides the comfort of your favorite athletic shoes with the refined look you need to look great. Features a rolling impact zone, developed to make walking easier and more comfortable than shoes from other brands. VALUE: Nunn Bush is highly regarded as a premier footwear brand by providing the best value and style in fine men's footwear since 1912.