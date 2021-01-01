A timeless and versatile choice, this button-down features an eye catching blue pickstitch embroidery detail and contrast-color detailing inside the cuff and collar. Crafted from 100% linen, this lightweight and breathable men’s long sleeve shirt is finished with a cutaway collar and notch cuff for a modern look that can be dressed up or dow 100% Linen True White Classic Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Point Collar Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Collection Men's Embroidered One Pocket Long Sleeve Shirt in Brilliant White, Size Small, 100% Linen