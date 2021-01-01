Salomon Men's Essential Seamless Top, Small, Black

Fit & Design: Seamless comfort: By removing almost all the seams, we got rid of potential friction points to ensure lasting comfort on the move Breathable warmth: Keep cozy without getting too hot – the breathable weave in strategic places dries quickly to keep you comfy Durable protection: The 3D structure provides extra cushioning, support and durability where you need it most MotionFit: Pattern engineering to enable unrestricted freedom of movement for each sport Technology Moisture wicking 3D stretch lining: High quality stretch lining that keeps moisture away so you feel dry at all times Seamless Technology: Stitchless construction makes the garment lighter, softer, and more comfortable