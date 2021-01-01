Drake Waterfowl Men's EST Wingshooter's Long Sleeve Shirt, Small, Brown

Excellent for comfort and protection, the Wingshooter's Shirt is an ideal piece of hunting apparel. It is equipped with vents and mesh to enhance breathability, as well as an extension collar that keeps the sun off your neck. In addition, button tabs in the sleeves allow you to roll your sleeves up and keep them in place. With a variety of pockets, the Drake Waterfowl® Men's EST™ Wingshooter's Long Sleeve Shirt has plenty of storage. FEATURES: Vents and mesh for breathability Extension collar helps block sun Button tabs in sleeves Seven button front with button up collar Vertical zippered license/key pocket Magnattach™ magnetic chest call pocket Large chest pockets with button closure