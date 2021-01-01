ZOIC Men's Ether Camo Cycling Shorts, Small, Green

For all your mountain bike rides wear the ZOIC® Men’s Ether Camo Cycling Shorts. They feature a detachable IPL Essential Liner with ZOIC Comfort chamois and adjustable waist tabs for the perfect fit. Designed with DuraFlex fabric and integrated airflow mesh ventilation paneling, you’ll stay comfortable and dry. The Ether Camo Shorts also feature locking zippers and a tech pocket. FEATURES: Best for mountain biking Made with DuraFlex fabric for great movement and stretchability Integrated airflow mesh ventilation panels below back waistband and down legs for breathability Fusion inseam gusset for full range of movement 2 Front hand pockets, 2 leg zippered pockets, and 1 rear zippered pocket for your belongings Features a tech pocket for your phone and a headphone cord control grommet and loop Locking zippers keep items safe during ride Detachable IPL Essential Liner with ZOIC Comfort chamois Inseam: 12” Flat front waistband has a snap and zip fly closure Self-adhesive side adjustable tabs around the waist for the perfect fit Tagless label reduces irritation Shell fabric: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Gusset fabric: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex Liner fabric: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex