Printed all over with tiny multi-colored flowers, this menâs button-down shirt from Original Penguin will add a cheerful finishing touch to any outfit. The menâs short sleeve shirt is made with poplin fabrication, which gives the material a soft, lightweight feel and good resistance to wrinkling. A hint of stretch in the fabric helps to provide a more comfortable fit, while a chest pocket and a button-down collar complete the classic casual look. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Poplin Fabrication Is Woven To Be Lightweigt With A Chorded Surface Stretch Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Original Penguin Men's Floral Print Short Sleeves Shirt in Storm Green, Size Small, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear