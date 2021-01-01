Cutter & Buck Men's Forge Tonal Stripe Golf Polo, Small, Blue

Climb the leaderboard in the Cutter & Buck® Men’s Forge Tonal Stripe Golf Polo. From the first hole to the last, you’ll experience complete comfort thanks to moisture-wicking fabric, engineered to keep you feeling cool, dry and ready to face the competition. Technology Built-in UPF 50+ to guard against sunburn Moisture-wicking fabric evaporates sweat to keep you cool and dry Design Details 3-button placket and collar for a course-ready look Regular fit for a relaxed feel without appearing too loose Side vents allow shirt to lay smoothly when untucked Machine washable for easy care