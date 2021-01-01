Men's Genuine Stone Bracelet - Goodfellow & Co Black One Size

Give any outfit an extra touch of style with the stylish Genuine Stone Bracelet from Goodfellow and Co™. In a classic bolo-inspired design, this men's stone bracelet comes in a smooth, round finish that gracefully slides over your wrist, and its natural rock-like finish in brushed black hue adds a sophisticated edge to any outfit you pair it with. Wear it solo with your everyday casuals for a dash of style or as a set for a carefree look. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: s. Color: black/stone. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.