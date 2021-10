A polished topper with classic button front styling and chest pockets in a rich wool-blend fabrication. Shirt collar Long sleeves Buttoned cuffs Button front Chest buttoned flap pocket Wool/nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Selloff Men's - S/o M Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Theory. Color: Black Multi. Size: S.