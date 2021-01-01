For the pitmasters, this comfortable short sleeve button-up shirt from Original Penguin is a fun top for backyard barbecues, sunny picnics and any other casual occasion. The men's short sleeve shirt features a cheerful grill-inspired pattern that will bring some energy to your outfits. Lightweight poplin fabrication gives the material a subtle corded texture, while a button-down collar helps to keep it looking sharp all day long. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Poplin Fabrication Is Woven To Be Lightweigt With A Chorded Surface Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Grill Print Short Sleeves Shirt in Soothing Sea Green, Size Small, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear