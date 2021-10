Wear your holiday spirit on your sleeve with Men's Dr. Seuss Grinch Face Graphic Sweatshirt - Green. This quirky sweater in green featuring The Grinch in a Santa hat is the perfect way to give your X'mas look a fun upgrade. And with its crew neckline and a relaxed fit in holiday colors, the sweatshirt is as festive and cozy as it gets. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Fictitious Character. Material: Cotton.