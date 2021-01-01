Men Ground Nubuck Desert Boot - EU 42 - Also in: EU 43, EU 39, EU 41, EU 40, EU 45, EU 46, EU 44

Brown lace up ankle boot for men. Waxed nubuck upper and Michelin rubber outsole. Ground reimagines urban street style by adding a contemporary twist on the industrial Camper aesthetic. The chunky outsole made with a mix of standard and natural rubber provides superior grip thanks to MICHELIN technology. Different, distinctive materials used for the sole and the upper, 360° stitching, premium leathers certified by the Leather Working Group enhance its silhouette and elevate this style for winter. Upper: Calfskin. Color: Brown. Outsole/Features: Michelin outsole for superior grip and durability. Rubber for extraordinary grip.