FootJoy Men's Heather Blocked ¼ Zip Golf Vest, Small, Blue

Layer on style in the FootJoy® Men’s Heather Blocked ¼ Zip Golf Vest. Made with moisture-wicking fabric and stretch properties, you’ll swing with total confidence from the first tee to the last. Technology Moisture-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Design Details 4-way stretch for easy movement in every direction ¼ zip construction for adjustable warmth and style Fabric is resistant to wrinkling and shrinkage Double stitched seams for durability Zipper pocket on right chest for storing a score card