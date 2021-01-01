Keep your sporty look fresh with these Original Penguin menâs shorts. Soft French Terry fabrication features a heathered effect for subtle texture. Handy pockets keep your cash and keys close by. Comfortable as it gets, these guys' shorts are sure to become a go-to in your casual wardrobe. 95% Cotton / 5% Polyester Inseam: 8" Terry Fabrication Two Front Pockets Penguin Pete Logo Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Heathered Terry Shorts in High Rise Gray, Size Small, Cotton/Polyester | Munsingwear