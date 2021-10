You'll want to show off your fandom with this Men's Ice Cube Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Black 2XL. Crafted from cotton, this black short-sleeve tee gives you soft, breathable comfort all day long, while its pullover design lets you relax in style. A great addition to your Ice Cube collection, you'll love pairing this cotton T-shirt with a variety of bottoms to display your love for Ice cube. Color: black/ice. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Celebrity.