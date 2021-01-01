Under Armour Men's Iso-Chill ABE Twist Golf Polo, Small, Academy/Black

Fit & Design: Loose fit polo 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Material wicks sweat and dries fast Collared neckline Unique sleeve construction for added range of motion Technology: Iso-Chill fabric helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch Built-in UPF 50+ sun protection Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Additional Details: Machine wash cold with like colors Line dry or tumble low Do not use bleach, fabric softeners, or dryer sheets as they can break down the garment’s moisture wicking properties Do not iron - however, if you need to, use the polyester/synthetic temperature setting Consider washing in a garment bag to protect your gear from snags caused by sharp objects on other clothing