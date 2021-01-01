Men's Knit Gloves - Goodfellow & Co Charcoal Heather One Size, Grey/Grey

Keep your hands toasty without sacrificing style with these Knit Gloves from Goodfellow and Co™. This pair of winter gloves is a must-have addition to your seasonal accessories. They feature a soft, stretchy and warm knitted construction, along with elastic ribbed cuffs to ensure a snug fit against the cold. The pull-on style allows for quick and easy wear, while the solid charcoal gray color goes well with a range of looks. Add them to any outfit to make winter styling easy. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: s. Color: charcoal/heather. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Recycled Polyester.