FRESH TAKE ON OUR CLASSIC COTTON TEE Our Heritage Tee with apple core C and worm graphics adds all the fun vibes to your tee rotation. Crafted from thick, heavyweight cotton so you can layer it or wear it solo. Made with a sturdy, bound ribbed crewneck, reinforced shoulder taping and double-stitched seams that give a nod to our athletic heritage while elevating this everyday basic. Has a classic men's unisex fit that's made to fit everyone.