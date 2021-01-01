Men's Champion Life Heritage Tee, Tic-Tac-Toe White S

YOU'LL ALWAYS WIN THIS GAME OF TIC-TAC-TOE Heritage Tee adds puts the Champion spin on sport style with fun tic-tac-toe graphics on the back. Classic tee levels up your look with shorts and joggers whether you layer it or wear it solo. Crafted from heavier weight cotton so you can wear it solo or layer. Made with a sturdy bound crew neck, reinforced shoulder taping and double-stitched seams that give a nod to our athletic heritage while elevating this everyday basic. Has a classic men's unisex fit that's made to fit everyone.