Men's Champion Life Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts, 3-D Logo 10" Black S

CLASSIC CHAMPION VIBES & ICONIC REVERSE WEAVE COMFORT Our take on your fave gym shorts, with all the comfort of legendary Reverse Weave fleece. Embroidered 3-D block logo elevates these men's fleece shorts to a must-have sport classic. We gave these shorts a retro cut-off hem that will naturally roll when washed, signature ribbed gusset, ribbed elastic waistband with drawcord and pockets to stow essentials. The longer 10-inch length hits at the knee and adds authentic athletic style to gym sessions, post-workout resets or just kicking back.