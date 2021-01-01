Men's Champion Life Sunwash Dye Lightweight Fleece Hoodie Sun Wash Pink Beige Multi S

HAND-DYED SUNWASH HOODIE IS MADE FOR laid-back SUMMER DAYS Just right for early morning runs and cool summer nights, super soft Sunwash Hoodie already feels like a favorite. It's hand-dyed for unique variations in color that washes down and fades over time. Lightweight fleece is softer, so its not too heavy over a tee or paired with shorts. Has a classic men's unisex fit made for everyone with a roomy pouch pocket, classic ribbed cuffs and waistband. Tonal embroidered logo completes the summer vibe.