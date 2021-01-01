Men's Champion Life Yarn-Dye Stripe Tee, C Logo Tailored Living In Blue S

strong>LIGHTWEIGHT TEE WITH RETRO STRIPES We re-issued our lightweight tee with classic yarn-dyed stripes for a throwback look with the broken-in softness of your favorite tee. Made for laidback days with shorts and joggers, it's here for the season in sun-washed stripes. Effortlessly cool in lightweight, super-soft cotton so it's your go-to for warmer temps or layered under a jacket or hoodie. Finished with a sturdy, bound ribbed crew neck with soft, back neck taping, double-stitched seams and has a classic men's fit that leaves you free to move.