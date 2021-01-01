From konus

Konus Men\'s Long Sleeve Button Shirt In Black - S - Also in: L, M, XL

$19.90 on sale
($79.90 save 75%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Mandarin Collar button-up shirt - Black accents on cuffs, chest pocket, and around the collar

