Men's Max Duofold Card Case - Goodfellow & Co Black One Size

You?ll love keeping this wallet from Goodfellow and Co? close at hand. Perfect for storing your credit cards, IDs and other small essentials, this men?s card case features two slots on the outside, allowing you to quickly and easily access your credit card and IDs. Plus, a dual-fold main compartment along with several internal slots gives you ample space to safely store spare change for added convenience. You can easily carry this faux-leather card holder on its own or simply throw it in your duffel bag as you head out the door. Size: s. Color: black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.