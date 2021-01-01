Nunn Bush Men Middleton Wingtip Oxford, Cognac, 8.5 Wide US

Classic STYLE: comfortably wear the look of modern style of the middleton collection with burnished (Cognac only) details. Designed to create the perfect blend of style and comfort in a shoe that appears much more expensive Comfort: The Shoes of the middleton collection feature hand burnished fine leather uppers, stacked style feather-wood outsoles and the latest in comfort and lightweight technology. Memory foam footbed with energy rebounding comfort gel heel pad Perfect FIT: The lace-up style allow for a customized fit sure to be comfortable. Available in Medium width and wide Width for the perfect fit Outsole: Lightweight EVA/rubber blended for shock absorption and improved all-weather grip Value: Nunn Bush is highly regarded as a premier footwear brand by providing the best value and style in fine Men's footwear since 1912