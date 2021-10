Tweed-look textured jacket features a quilted bib insert at front neckline to help keep the cold out. Stand collar with snaps Long sleeves Snap flap over zipper front closure Zip chest pocket Two front button/flap pockets with side entry Polyester lining Nylon inner bib Polyester outershell Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem. Direct Men's - M Outerwear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Marc New York. Color: Olive. Size: S.