Bring some energy to your casual wardrobe with this Perry Ellis men's pattern shirt. A multi zig zag pattern adds distinctive style to the short sleeve shirt. Plain weave fabrication creates extra durability and is enhanced with stretch for easy, all-day comfort. 98% Cotton / 2% Elastane Regular Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Multi Zig Zag Print Stretch Shirt in Black, Size Small, Cotton/Elastane, Regular Short Sleeves