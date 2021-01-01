Patagonia Men's Organic Cotton Quilt Crewneck Sweatshirt, Small, Forge Grey

Fit & Design: The Organic Cotton Quilt Crewneck Sweatshirt feels broken-in and ready for anything—or nothing at all The 1¾" diamond quilting creates an effective heat-trapping surface that rests lightly on the skin, reduces bulk and increases compressibility The classic crewneck design features set-in sleeves for durability, a rib-knit collar, cuffs and hem for a skin-friendly feel Additional Details: It’s made with a soft organic cotton/polyester jacquard-knit fabric with lofty fill yarns of textured polyester for breathable, cozy warmth Fair Trade Certified™ sewn, which means the people who made it earned a premium for their labor