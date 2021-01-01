United By Blue Men's Organic Logo Waves Graphic Hoodie - Sienna S

This graphic hoodie is the perfect layer for chilly spring days, breezy summer nights, or sinking into some quality time with your couch. Composed of a super soft blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester for maximum comfort. It’s also printed with water slurry ink, which means it’s a water-based (instead of plastic-based) process. At United By Blue, our goal is to prove that fashion can be a force for good. We’re a proudly certified B Corporation, and we specialize in both sourcing sustainable materials and working with highly reputable suppliers. For every United By Blue product you purchase, we remove one pound of trash from oceans and waterways through cleanups we host and organize around the world. To date, we’ve removed 3.5 million pounds of trash and counting. We also have a plastic-free policy that touches everything from our suppliers to our packaging, and we’re about 80percent of the way to being completely free of plastic materials in our business practices. Color: Sienna. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Company Logo.