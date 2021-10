Flat-front pants in crinkle nylon have side stripes and an attached buckle belt for easy style. Belt loops Elasticized waist with buckle belt Zip fly Side slip pockets Back flap pockets Nylon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Regular fit Rise, about 16" Inseam, about 27" Leg opening, about 14". Direct Men's - M Trend > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Diesel. Color: Classic Blue. Size: S.