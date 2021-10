Made of spandex and polyester material, absorbent, breathable and comfortable. Multiple ergonomic honeycomb guard with 10mm/0.4in thick EVA foam pads. Effectively slows and evenly disperse impact, provides maximum physical protection for shoulders, elbows, chest, ribs and kidney areasduring high impact activities. Flexible fabric and multiple ergonomic pads let you move with freedom. Suitable for basketball, badminton, football, tennis, running, cycling, skating etc.